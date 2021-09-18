Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.



"I feel humiliated...," Amarinder Singh told reporters.

He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, his media advisor said.

..@capt_amarinder has met Punjab Governor and submitted his and his council of ministers' resignation. He will address the media at the Raj Bhavan gate in a few minutes from now, his media advisor said on Twitter.