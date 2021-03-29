Capital set for a muted Holi as Delhi govt, police call for celebrations at home

New Delhi: While many yearned that the pandemic would be over in time for the festivities this year, a sudden spike of COVID-19 cases across the country has pushed governments to fall back and re-impose any restriction they could come up with short of locking down their states.



Yet, Maharashtra CM on Sunday has gone as far as asking his ministers to prepare for a lockdown as residents were refusing to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Similarly, the Delhi government has been jolted into action due to a rise in cases here, re-imposing a bunch of restrictions that must be adhered to as people celebrate festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri and others. The administration here, however, has strictly maintained that it will not fall back on a lockdown.

In the one month since February 27, COVID-19 cases in Delhi have jumped significantly. According to Delhi government data, active cases in the city rose by over 506 per cent in this time and the daily positivity rate has gone from 0.36 per cent to 1.7 per cent. In fact, a few days ago the positivity rate had reached 1.8 per cent.

And in light of the infection spreading again, both the Delhi government and the Delhi Police have advised extreme caution and strongly appealed to people to celebrate the festival at home.

Moreover, the Delhi Police have issued a strong advisory, warning that anyone found flouting the curbs imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be punished as per the law.

The DDMA, which is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has banned all public celebrations of upcoming festivals and said that these events could pose a considerable threat of the virus spreading. In its order, it added that not following this rule would deal a heavy blow to the progress the city had made in reducing the spread until just months ago.

As per the order, no public celebration, gathering or congregation can be held in any public place such as parks, religious places, markets, etc. The Delhi Police have issued their own set of advisories for residents after being directed by the DDMA to ensure its order is complied with.

They said, "We appeal to the people of Delhi to celebrate Holi inside their house premises and not celebrate in public places like parks, grounds and roads as the pandemic has still not ended and COVID-19 cases are increasing. Delhi Police is taking strict measures to stop the spread of cases. Maintain social distancing and wear masks in public."

They have added that anyone found violating DDMA guidelines will be punished accordingly.

In addition, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has also directed officers to ensure the orders are enforced.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made in the city with the police specifically warning that strict punishment will be handed to those found speeding or drunk driving, for which licences could be seized and suspended for as long as three months. Patrolling and picketing will also be intensified along with special checking teams at key intersections.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that Metro services will be closed today until 2:30 pm on all lines including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line.

They added that services will resume after 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines.