Campaigning in Delhi picks up pace; Modi, Rahul trade jibes

New Delhi: Three days before Delhi hits the polling booths, campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Capital on Tuesday reached its boiling point as Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted for his party for the second consecutive day at a poll rally in Dwarka, while Congress bigwigs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi finally threw their weight behind their party's candidates at Jangpura and Sangam Vihar rallies.



Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Modi said that Delhi's development had come to halt because the AAP-led government continuously refused to implement Central government schemes like Ayushmaan Bharat in the Capital; whereas Rahul said neither the BJP nor the AAP cared about issues like unemployment and were only keen on making one Indian fight against another. Priyanka also spoke about unemployment and attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his comments about making Delhi like Uttar Pradesh.

As the campaign picked up pace, Modi addressed the rally at DDA ground in Dwarka, where he attacked Congress and raked up the Batla House encounter and said: "These people can cry for the terrorists of Batla House, put security forces in the dock to support them but cannot develop Delhi." He also said the Opposition had chosen to spread rumours about the CAA, which was a humanitarian law brought by his government.

Meanwhile, in Jangpura, Rahul addressed issues of unemployment and disinvestment of government-owned companies and added: "Narendra Modi coined a good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up. They are selling everything — Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways & even Red Fort. They may sell even the Taj Mahal." He also said the BJP talks about Hindu dharma, Islam and Sikhism but "they have no knowledge of religions. In Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism — where is it written that attack other people, suppress them," he asked.

Further, Priyanka took a dig at the Union Home Minister saying that UP had gone from bad to worse under the BJP's rule and the state did not have any semblance of law and order. She also attacked the AAP government, accusing them of not fulfilling their promises on education and healthcare. She said the AAP had taken credit for work done by the Congress government.