Cal HC grants interim bail to three arrested J'khand MLAs
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to three Jharkhand MLAs arrested by West Bengal Police in Howrah district after nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash were seized from a car they were travelling in.
The three Congress MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested after their car was intercepted on NH 16 at Panchla in Howrah district on July 30 and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash were seized from the vehicle.
A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Bandopadhyay granted interim bail to the three MLAs for three months and directed them to not leave the Kolkata municipal area during the period.
The court also directed the three MLAs to appear before the investigating officer in the case once a week and to deposit their passports.
The investigation into the case has been handed over to the state CID by the police authorities.
The MLAs claimed that the money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in Jharkhand.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol amid rise in...17 Aug 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Home Ministry denies giving any directions to provide EWS flats to...17 Aug 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Gadkari, Chouhan dropped from BJP parliamentary board; Yediyurappa,...17 Aug 2022 12:15 PM GMT
Cal HC grants interim bail to three arrested J'khand MLAs17 Aug 2022 12:00 PM GMT
Woman ends life after killing her daughter in Punjab's Hoshiarpur17 Aug 2022 10:15 AM GMT