Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba chairs high-level meet

NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday with states/UTs on public health response to Covid-19 and progress of vaccination.

"Congratulating states/UTs for achievement of over 2.5 crore vaccine doses administered yesterday," he complimented health workers, CMOs, DMs & State Health Secretaries for efforts. He hoped that with increased availability of doses, "pace of vaccination will be maintained."

He, however, took the occasion to remind the states that there is no room for complacency. He stressed the need to strictly enforce Cvoid-appropriate behaviour (CAB).

The Union Health Secretary detailed the essential precautions for the upcoming festive season and the strategy to avert any new upsurge.

The Union Health Secretary also highlighted the emerging challenge of serotype-II Dengue in 11 states which is associated with more cases and more complications than other forms of the disease.