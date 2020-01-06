CAA toll-free number not linked to Netflix: Shah

New Delhi: Rubbishing reports that the toll-free number launched by the BJP to register support for the Citizenship Amendment Act was linked to Netflix, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that the number was launched for people to give missed calls and show their support to the law, and had nothing to do with Netflix.

"Since yesterday (Saturday), rumours are being spread that the number belongs to some channel called Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix. Rather, it is the BJP's toll-free number," Shah said while addressing a 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Delhi.

Since Saturday, some social media users had been sharing the toll-free number with the claim that it would activate a six-month free subscription to the video streaming platform.

Moreover, he also accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating "riots" by "misleading" people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and sought to reassure Muslims, saying the law has no provision about taking away citizenship of minorities. Opposition leaders were spreading a pack of lies over the CAA, he said, asking BJP workers to carry out an intensive campaign to inform the masses about its features.

"I want to tell brothers and sisters from the minority that none of them can lose their citizenship because the CAA has no provision about taking it away," Shah said.