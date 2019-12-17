CAA doesn't affect Indian citizen of any religion, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Reacting for the first time to the violent countrywide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said such protests were 'deeply distressing' and not in line with 'our ethos'.



Describing them as "unfortunate and deeply distressing," he said debate and discussion are important in democracy but pointed out that damage to public property and disturbance of normal life were never part of the ethos of people.

Meanwhile, protests against the contentious Citizenship Act refuses to die down as students from universities across India have come together to protest against it and launched agitations against police brutality.

Modi's statements, posted on Twitter, came on a day when allegations of police brutality were made by students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with growing protests across educational institutions in the country.

"Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi also said CAA was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support and the Act talks about the culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood. He also added that the CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion and no Indian has anything to worry about the Act.

Speaking at a BJP rally in Dumka ahead of the upcoming polls, Modi said those who were protesting violently against the new Act could be recognised by their clothes. The Congress and its allies, he added, were adding fuel to this fire.

Meanwhile, suspension of Internet services in Assam was extended by another 24 hours on Monday to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and maintain law and order in the state, officials said.

"Internet services across Assam will remain suspended till Tuesday," Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna said.

This has been done as "social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and You Tube etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation".

After days of pitched protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Shillong limped back to normalcy on Monday with people seen thronging banks and markets before the Christmas season.