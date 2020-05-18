Buses to run in Delhi, not more than 20 people allowed, says CM Kejriwal

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: Karnataka has banned the entry of international and domestic passengers from four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala – till May 31. While it has allowed the buses to operate, only 30 people with face masks would be allowed. It has also said that every Sunday will be a total lockdown and only essential services will be allowed. In Delhi, where cases breached the 10,000-mark, AIIMS is finalising its plan to restore services at the hospital from this week.

With over 5,000 new infections being reported in the past 24 hours, India registered it's biggest one-day spike, taking the number of confirmed cases to 96,169. The death toll also saw a jump from 2,872 to 3,029. Currently, India has 36,824 recoveries and 56,316 are active cases. Globally, 4.7 million people have been infected, while over 3.15 lakh casualties have been reported.

India today also entered its fourth lockdown as restrictions were extended till May 31, but with considerable relaxations in non-containment zones While all markets, offices, industries, and businesses will be allowed to open, inter-state and intra-state movement of "passenger vehicles and buses" will be permitted with the consent of the states involved. The restrictions on air travel (domestic and international) and Metro rail services will continue, and schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed.

