BSP MP acquitted in rape case
Varanasi (UP): A court here on Saturday acquitted BSP Lok Sabha MP Atul Kumar Singh in a case of alleged rape and cheating filed in 2019 by a woman who committed suicide outside the Supreme Court last year after accusing senior police officers of colluding with the accused.
Anuj Yadav, the advocate of the MP, said that the special judge of the MP-MLA court, Siyaram Chaurasia, gave the decision in favour of Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who represents the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat and has been in jail since June 2019 in the case.
"Evidence could not be submitted on the behalf of the victim, and the incident could not be proved," the lawyer said.
On May 1, 2019, the 24-year-old woman filed a complaint of rape against Atul Rai and others. She alleged that Rai took her to his flat in Varanasi, raped her, made objectionable videos and took photographs. After this, he threatened to put the videos online.
On June 22, 2019, Rai surrendered in court, and since then, he is lodged in Naini Jail in Prayagraj.
In August last year, the woman along with her friend and witness in the case died after self-immolation outside the Supreme Court in Delhi.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Jagdeep Dhankhar elected India's 14th Vice-President, PM Modi...6 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Mamata attends Amrit Mahotsav event headed by PM Modi6 Aug 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Delhi L-G okays suspension of 11 officials for lapses in excise policy...6 Aug 2022 7:50 PM GMT
Vinesh Phogat, Dahiya & Naveen win yellow metal6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 get life term6 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT