BSP MP acquitted in rape case

Varanasi (UP): A court here on Saturday acquitted BSP Lok Sabha MP Atul Kumar Singh in a case of alleged rape and cheating filed in 2019 by a woman who committed suicide outside the Supreme Court last year after accusing senior police officers of colluding with the accused.



Anuj Yadav, the advocate of the MP, said that the special judge of the MP-MLA court, Siyaram Chaurasia, gave the decision in favour of Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who represents the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat and has been in jail since June 2019 in the case.

"Evidence could not be submitted on the behalf of the victim, and the incident could not be proved," the lawyer said.

On May 1, 2019, the 24-year-old woman filed a complaint of rape against Atul Rai and others. She alleged that Rai took her to his flat in Varanasi, raped her, made objectionable videos and took photographs. After this, he threatened to put the videos online.

On June 22, 2019, Rai surrendered in court, and since then, he is lodged in Naini Jail in Prayagraj.

In August last year, the woman along with her friend and witness in the case died after self-immolation outside the Supreme Court in Delhi.