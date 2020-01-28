Brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act to correct "historical injustice" and to fulfil the BJP's "old promise" to religious minorities living in neighbouring countries.
Speaking at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi said the problem in Jammu and Kashmir persisted since Independence and some families and political parties kept issues in the region "alive", as a result of which terrorism thrived there.
He said the present government has been trying to solve decades old problems plaguing the country.
Slamming Pakistan, the prime minister said the neighbouring country has lost three wars, but continues to wage proxy wars against India.
Previous governments, he said, treated the problem as a law and order issue.
"But even when out armies would ask for action, they would not go ahead," he said, slamming the "inaction" of previous governments at the Centre.
He also said that currently, not only J-K, but other parts of the country are also peaceful and the government has managed to address the aspirations of the northeast region which were neglected for decades.
Listing out the achievements of the government, the PM referred to the Bodo agreement, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir among them.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar28 Jan 2020 12:30 PM GMT
BJP bringing in 'outsiders' for campaigning in Delhi polls:...28 Jan 2020 12:21 PM GMT
CM Hemant Soren expands ministry, inducts 7 ministers28 Jan 2020 12:18 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter your homes, rape and...28 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 436 people under observation in Kerala;...28 Jan 2020 12:15 PM GMT