British MP's visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources

New Delhi: British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams' e-Business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities, and the cancellation was conveyed to her on February 14, government sources said on Tuesday.



Asserting that the grant, rejection or revocation of a visa or electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of a country, the sources said Abrahams was issued an e-Business visa on October 7 last year which was valid till October 5, 2020 for attending business meetings.

"Her e-Business visa was revoked on February 14, 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business visa was intimated to her on February 14," a source said.

Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her arrival at the IGI airport here on Monday and she was asked to return, the sources said.

Sources said, as per the rules, previously issued e-Business visa meant for business meetings, can't be used for visiting "family and friends", as stated by the British MP.

"This is not permitted as per the rules and a separate visa request has to be made," a source said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday backed the government's decision to deport Abrahams, saying she was not just an MP, but a "Pakistan proxy".

