British MP, who criticised Article 370 abrogation, denied entry to India

New Delhi: A British MP who headed the UK's Parliamentary panel on Kashmir was allegedly denied entry to India by officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday.



Debbie Abrahams, a Labour MP, was unable to clear customs after her "valid" Indian visa was rejected, an aide said. Abrahams, an MP since 2011, was on a two-day personal visit to India. Abrahams claims she was told her visa had been rejected, though it was valid till October 2020.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled and she arrived Delhi despite knowing this.

When contacted, Abrahams said she "had not received any emails before February 13". After that, she had been travelling and was away from office.

In her statement, Abrahams said she had presented herself at the immigration desk along with her documents and e-visa.

"...the official looked at his screen and started shaking his head. Then he told me my visa was rejected, took my passport and disappeared for about 10 minutes.

"When he came back he was very rude and aggressive shouting at me to 'come with me'. I told him not to speak to me like that and was then taken to a cordoned off area marked as a Deportee Cell. He then ordered me to sit down and I refused. I didn't know what they might do or where else they may take me, so I wanted people to see me," the British MP said.

The immigration officer disappeared again, she said, adding that she phoned her sister-in-law's cousin who she was going to be staying with.