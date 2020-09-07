Brigade Commander-level talks between India, China end without any tangible outcome

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh in an attempt to calm tensions even as the situation remained "delicate" with both sides further rushing in additional troops and weapons following last week's confrontations, government sources said.



The nearly four-hour brigade commander-level interaction near Chushul could not produce any tangible outcome, they said.

The sources said the Indian Army has been on a very high level of alert and is ready to deal with any eventuality in the area.

The overall situation in the region continued to be delicate, they said.

Tension escalated in the region after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese military to occupy Indian territories in the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

Following the confrontation, India occupied a number of strategic heights in the Chushul sector overlooking crucial bases of the Chinese military. Since then, China has deployed additional troops, tanks and anti-tank guided missiles in the area. India too has strengthened its combat capabilities following reinforcements by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The two sides held extensive talks on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, each lasting over six hours, but no concrete result emerged from the negotiations.

In talks with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on Friday in Moscow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed that China's actions like amassing a large number of troops, its aggressive behaviour and attempts to alter the status quo in Ladakh were in violation of bilateral pacts.

He also told Wei that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and not make attempts to unilaterally change its status quo.