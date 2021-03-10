Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over fuel prices

New Delhi: Amid speculations that Parliament's Budget Session is likely to be curtailed due to the forthcoming Assembly elections in four states and one UT, the proceedings of both the Houses were washed away on the second consecutive day as members of Opposition parties continued their demand for a discussion on skyrocketing fuel prices.



As the proceedings of the House resumed at 11 am, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes, several Congress members were in the Well, while DMK members were seen standing at their seats.

In the Lower House, a few questions were taken during the Question Hour prior to adjournment of the House till 12 pm. However, when the House reconvened at noon, it was again adjourned till 2 pm after a few papers were laid. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it reconvened for the third time.

In the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of business notices were given by BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities.