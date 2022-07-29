BJYM leader murder probe to be handed over to NIA, says CM Bommai
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the probe into the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
One more person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district that happened earlier this week. Earlier, two persons had been apprehended by police in relation to the case.
"We have decided to hand over the case to the NIA. It will be communicated to the Home Department. Since it is an inter-state issue (Karnataka-Kerala), we decided to hand over the matter to the NIA," Bommai told reporters here.
