Nitish Kumar To Have New Deputy, Sushil Modi To Get Central Job: Sources

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will not return as the deputy chief minister in the new Nitish Kumar government, party sources said on Sunday.

While sources didn't confirm who will be the deputy chief minister in his place, there were reports earlier that BJP MLA from Katihar Tarkishore Prasad is likely to assume that role.

Prasad was elected as the party's leader in the state assembly today.

"I've been given this responsibility and I'll carry out the duty to the best of my ability," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after being picked as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar.

Prasad, however, parried questions about the post of deputy chief minister, saying he cannot comment on the matter as of now.

Earlier, as reports of Sushil Kumar Modi's exit as the no.2 in Nitish government did the rounds, the BJP leader tweeted that no one can take away the post of a party worker.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me a lot in the 40 years of my political life and perhaps no other person would have been given as much. I am willing to accept whatever responsibility comes my way in the future. No one can take away the post of a worker," Sushil Modi said on Twitter.

