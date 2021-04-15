'BJP will not get even 70 seats in Bengal'

Siliguri: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the BJP will not be able to win even 70 seats in the ongoing state Assembly elections which many expect to be a cliff-hanger.



Speaking at a rally at Dabgram-Fulbari in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the saffron party has already won 100 seats out of 135 seats where elections have been held. I can say that after the elections are over, BJP will not even get 70 out of a total of 294 seats."

The Trinamool Congress leader charged that the BJP was spreading falsehood by telling different things at different places on the same issue.

Banerjee also said Union Home minister Amit Shah had said in Lebong in Darjeeling that there will be no NRC. However, she pointed out that 14 lakh people have been identified and sent to detention camps based on a process to find illegal migrants under the National Register of Citizens.

Banerjee said if TMC is voted to power once again, it would not allow the controversial National Register of Citizens(NRC) to be implemented in the state. "All of you are citizens. My only request to people is that they must cast their votes," she said.



