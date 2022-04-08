BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Sisodia

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out against the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday stating that it had failed to serve the people of the hill state and added that the party was planning to present Union minister Anurag Thakur as its chief ministerial face in the upcoming Assembly elections.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference in Delhi that the BJP is planning to bring in a new face because current Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been a failure and may not be re-elected.

Sisodia added that the opposition was shaken to see the response of people towards the AAP model of governance that will be implemented once the party gets elected.

"This is no less than a fraud. We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi. People of the state are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has completely failed, and hence, they want to give their mandate to AAP in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

But "replacing the CM after 4.5 years won't help. BJP is mistaken if it thinks replacing Jairam Thakur with Anurag Thakur can change public opinion," he said.

"… To hide the failure of four and a half years, the BJP wants to remove Jai Ram Thakur and appoint Anurag Thakur as the CM candidate," he added.

The minister further said that Delhi and Punjab have brought in a revolution by adopting the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and seeing that, people now all over the country want AAP in their states too.

"The overwhelming support received in the rallies held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is an example of this. Jairam Thakur has proved to be a very unsuccessful Chief Minister and by removing him BJP is accepting the fact that their government has failed in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The Deputy CM alleged that the move to change the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh shows that BJP is trying to hide the truth of their incapabilities. He pointed out that during Jairam Thakur's tenure of 4.5 years, schools were shut in Himachal Pradesh, the health system had gradually dilapidated, electricity, water and employment facilities were also not provided in the last 4.5 years.

"In the past years, the BJP government in Himachal has done nothing except deceive people and break their hopes. BJP leaders should apologise to the residents of Himachal for deceiving them," he said.