BJP veteran Murli Manohar calls for V-C's resignation, MHRD says 'not a solution'

New Delhi: There was a fresh turn of events after an "inconclusive" meeting between top officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and an eight-member delegation representing JNUSU on Thursday with the latter terming removal of JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar "not a solution," contrary to what BJP veteran and former HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi stated on Twitter that: "This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a V-C should not be allowed to continue on this post."



This has definitely added to the growing clamour for the JNU V-C's removal. He further wrote: "Reports are that the HRD ministry had twice advised the JNU V-C to implement certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU. He was also advised to reach out to the teachers and students. It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a V-C should not be allowed to continue on this post." This demand is significant as Joshi is probably the first BJP leader who has joined the chorus for his ouster.

Ministry officials, however, asserted that the "formula" decided during consultations with students and administration needs to be implemented. The varsity officials including the Vice-Chancellor have been called at the Ministry on Friday over students' claims that the revised fees as decided during HRD intervention are not being implemented.

HRD Secretary Amit Khare met a delegation of representatives from JNU Students' Union and Teachers Association where they put forward the demand of V-C's removal.

"Removing the VC is not the solution. The basic issue on which the whole problem has arisen needs to be addressed first. Changing X, Y or Z is not as important as resolving the issues that have come up. The basic bone of contention needs to be resolved," Khare said.