BJP removes Nitish from posters as party invokes PM

New Delhi: As the campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly election came to an end on Monday, the JDU's poster-boy and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — the key ally of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — has been removed from the posters of BJP.



The new hoardings that have been installed by the BJP across the state have the images of only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that the BJP is seeking votes in the name of the PM for the post of CM in Bihar.

The political commentators see it as a move to control the damage that NDA may face due to anti-Nitish "mood" of voters in most parts of the state as in the rallies of the incumbent CM, pro-Lalu Prasad Yadav slogans are being raised.

The "unruly" behaviour of Nitish Kumar over slogans against him in some political rallies went against him and the BJP thought it "politically correct" to remove the JDU chief from its posters and bank upon Modi's face value to get the steering of power, the political commentators observed.

The BJP's latest move is against the JDU's initiative as the latter had released posters with the images of leaders of both the partners – Nitish Kumar and Modi — soon after the announcement of dates for Bihar assembly election.

The posters have listed seven developmental points on which the BJP would focus for implementation in the NDA government, if voted to power.

A point in the poster suggests a message from PM Modi that said, "Those who have worked honestly will continue to do it even in the future."

Apart from removing Nitish Kumar from the posters, the BJP has also left JDU without any major poll plank as the employment card that JDU was aiming to play has been 'hijacked' by the saffron party. The BJP has promised to provide 19 lakh jobs against the RJD's 10 lakh employment 'guarantee'.

As per experts, the face of PM Modi has been projected in Bihar elections after MLAs of both the party's started facing public ire over either delayed or least development works in their respective areas.

The BJP would seek votes in the name of PM Modi by spelling out his achievements, including abrogation of Article 370 and laying the foundation of Ram Temple.

The saffron party has also released posters and full-page advertisements in local dailies to 'convey' the message among voters. Removing Nitish Kumar from its posters just ahead of PM Modi's second leg of mega rallies scheduled on Wednesday has also irked JDU leaders, but no leader from any party wants to speak on the controversial issue. PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies on October 28 in Patna, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.