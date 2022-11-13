BJP releases list of six more candidates for Gujarat polls

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for six more seats for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. With the latest list, the ruling party has so far announced the names of 166 candidates.



The BJP released its first list comprising the names of 160 candidates on November 9.

The party has fielded Sejal Rajiv Kumar Pandya for the Bhavnagar East constituency, while from the Dhoraji seat, the party has given a ticket to former Vice-Chancellor of Saurashtra University Mahendrabhai Padaliya.

The saffron party has fielded Mulu Bera from Khambhalia seat, Dheliben Odedra from Kutiyana, Hitesh Devji Vasava from Dediapada (ST-reserved seat) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi seat.

The state, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, will go to polls in two phases — December 1 and 5. Counting of votes will be on December 8, along with the results for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

While 89 Assembly constituencies will vote in the first phase, a total of 93 assembly constituencies will go for polls in the second phase, the Election Commission had announced.

For the first phase, the last day for making nominations is November 14, while November 17 is last date for the second phase.

The state is all set to see an electoral contest mainly between the BJP, Congress and debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).