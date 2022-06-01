BJP received contributions of over Rs 477 cr in FY 2020-21; Cong over Rs 74 cr
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received contributions of over Rs 477.5 crore in the financial year 2020-21, and the Congress over Rs 74.50 crore, just 15 per cent of the funds received by the ruling party.
According to the contribution reports of the two parties put in public domain by the Election Commission on Tuesday, the BJP received Rs 4,77,54,50,077 from various entities, electoral trusts and individuals.
The party had filed the contribution report for FY 2020-21 before the poll panel on March 14 this year.
According to the contribution report of the Congress, it received Rs 74,50,49,731 from various entities and individuals.
Parties have to file reports of contributions to the EC received in excess of Rs 20,000 as per provisions of the election law. The BJP-led NDA ousted Congress-led UPA from power at the Centre in 2014.
