BJP MP Pragya Thakur seen dancing at wedding

Bhopal: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur has gone viral in which she is seen dancing at a wedding. Earlier, in another viral video, Thakur was seen playing basketball. Thakur is often seen in a wheelchair and had sought exemption from appearing in the court in the Malegaon blast case citing ill health.

Congress leader Narendra Saluja mocked her on Twitter and said, "Whenever we see the Bhopal MP, sister Pragya Thakur, play basketball and walking without support or dancing happily like this, it makes us happy...?" The latest video is from a twin wedding — held at the MP's Bhopal residence — of young women from very poor families. Pragya Thakur is seen shaking a leg at the celebration and asking people to join in. According to the information received, the father of one of the two poor girls who were married at Thakur's residence is a labourer. He thanked Thakur for getting his daughter married and said that I had nothing for my daughter's marriage, she helped me. I pray to mother goddess for her long life. I am very happy and grateful."

Pragya Thakur, known for controversial comments that have often embarrassed her party BJP, is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts and is out on bail. She was in jail for nine years before she was granted bail in 2017.