Received Khadse's resignation as BJP member: Maha party leader

Mumbai: A Maharashtra BJP leader on Wednesday said the party has received senior leader Eknath Khadse's resignation from its primary membership.

He also said that that BJP tried to dissuade Khadse from quitting the party, but in vain.

Earlier in the day, state minister Jayant Patil has said that Khadse will join the ruling NCP on Friday.

"The party has received Khadse's resignation. We tried to dissuade him, but our efforts were in vain. We wish good luck for his political future," state BJP's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said.

When asked about the future of his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse, who is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Raver seat in Maharashtra, he said, "She has maintained that she will continue with the BJP and we have no issues with it."

Eknath Khadse had been sulking ever since he was made to resign as a minister in 2016 in the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government over corruption allegations.