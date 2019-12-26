BJP govt afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sought to know when a probe into "police brutality" during widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act will be ordered.
"The government is afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity. It is making allegations that people are criminals. It wants to confiscate property of the poor. It is commenting on people's dress... Threatening to take revenge from citizens.
"But, the government should tell (people) when will it initiate probe into police brutality," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi, days after 17 people were killed during widespread protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law.
The National Human Rights Commission has also issued a notice to the police chief of Uttar Pradesh after receiving various complaints that allege "violation of human rights" in police action undertaken during the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the state.
