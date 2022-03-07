'BJP goons attacked' Satyendra Jain's convoy, claims AAP

New Delhi: With political parties preparing for the upcoming civic polls next month, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Health, Water and Power Minister Satyendar Jain's convoy was allegedly "attacked" by purported members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city's Dwarka area.



The party tweeted an edited video of two clips, showing several people waving black flags at Jain's convoy after the event of laying the foundation stone of a massive sewer line project in Najafgarh, officials said. They added that the alleged "attack" took place around 12 pm near the Najafgarh drain puliya

The AAP said, "BJP GOONS ATTACK DELHI MINISTER @SatyendarJain's CONVOY! BJP is losing MCD elections, hence they are down to what they know best - VIOLENCE!"

Moreover, the party's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This is so disgraceful. The fear of defeat is haunting the BJP. If what you have done with @SatyendarJain would have happened with the Prime Minister, how much drama would have happened."

However, responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was just a "protest by locals" and that Jain should know how to deal with protests. He said, "It is really sad that Aam Aadmi Party which was born out of an agitational movement today cannot

tolerate a people protest. There was no goondaism against Minister Satyendra Jain only local residents of Chawla area protested against new liquor policy of Kejriwal Government." Significantly, pointing towards the AAP's tweet, Delhi CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "This is BJP. A party of very hooligans and ruffians. When they are losing, they show their skills. The public will show them their place."

Even as several AAP leaders got on to the social media platform to accuse the BJP of "attacking" the Delhi minister, most of them claimed the BJP was allegedly indulging in such activities because it was afraid it would lose the upcoming MCD polls to the AAP.

The civic polls are scheduled for April and both AAP and the BJP have revved up their poll machinery. The AAP is putting up a serious challenge against the BJP this year in the civic body polls. For more than a decade now, the MCDs have had a BJP-led administration.