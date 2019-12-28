'BJP communalised police,' Priyanka Gandhi on Meerut cop's 'go to Pak' remark

Hours after the video of a Meerut police officer asking protesters to "go to Pakistan" went viral, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Saturday accused the BJP of 'communalising the institutions.' Accusing the other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh of not doing much to oppose the citizenship law, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress may have to go solo in the next Assembly polls in the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the exercises of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as "notebandi 2 (Demonetisation -2)." "The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not. "His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation," he said.

Rahul will also address a rally in Guwahati today — his first since protests broke out in the state earlier this month over the legislation— where he is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. He is also scheduled to meet the families of two minors who allegedly fell to police bullets during the anti-CAA stir. The party, which is celebrating its 135th foundation day today, has planned marches across the country to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

In Chennai, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (a non-political Islamic organization) has taken out a protest march against the legislation in Tamil Nadu.

(Inputs and Image from The Indian Express)