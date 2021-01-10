Bird flu confirmed in 7 states

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday said the outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza has been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of affected states to seven.



However, the confirmation of bird flu in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, is awaited as the samples have been sent for testing, it said.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, the other six states where bird flu is confirmed are Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

"So far, the disease has been confirmed from seven states. ...The Department has issued advisory to the affected states so as to avoid further spread of the disease," the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds till further orders. It also announced the closure of the city's biggest poultry market at Ghazipur for the next 10days after more avian deaths were reported in the national capital where three recreational parks and the famous Sanjay Lake were shut.

Addressing an online media briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while no confirmed case has so far been registered in Delhi, his government is taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the avian flu.