Bihar hooch toll climbs to 11

Bihar Sharif: Seven more people have died here after consuming spurious liquor, raising the toll to 11 in the headquarters of Nalanda district — to which dry Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs.



According to Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned has been suspended and bodies of eight of the deceased have been handed over to family members after post mortem.

"Four people died in the early hours of Saturday while four others breathed their last in the evening. Three more died this morning," he said.

"All deaths have taken place in Chhoti Pahari and Pahari Talli localities of the town. The SHO of Sohsarai has been suspended for being lax in keeping an eye on the activities in an area under his jurisdiction," added the SP.

Bodies of the three persons who died Sunday morning have been sent for post mortem. All bereaved family members have said that the deceased consumed liquor on Friday night.

Sale and consumption of liquor is completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.

The hooch tragedy comes barely two months after more than 40 people died after consuming spurious liquor in four north Bihar districts.