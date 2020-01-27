Bihar girl suspected with coronavirus admitted to hospital

As China continues to struggle with the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, a girl from Bihar's Chhapra district has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after symptoms similar to coronavirus infection were found.

The girl, Ekta, had returned from China recently and was earlier admitted to Saran hospital. However, she was later referred to the PMCH. The district administration was shocked when it came to know that she had the symptoms coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that no case of the coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far. Later in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that no Indian in China has been affected by the virus so far. It also added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is in contact with the Indian citizens, including the students in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and other areas of the Hubei province.

The confirmation was given by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar who took to Twitter to inform that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is closely monitoring the situation. "We are also closely coordinating with Chinese authorities. As of now, we understand that no Indian citizens have been affected by the outbreak and that food and water supplies are available to them," Kumar tweeted.

The MEA also said that "Our Embassy & Consulates General in China will continue to work with Chinese authorities to try & facilitate Indian citizens caught up in these difficult circumstances."

Raveesh also informed that three helplines have been opened to address the concerns of Indian citizens in the region.

2019-nCoV, a strain of coronavirus, has led to an outbreak of viral pneumonia. The virus is said to have originated in a seafood market in Whan, a Chinese city, illegally selling wildlife.

