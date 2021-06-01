Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdown; COVID curfew to continue in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand

New Delhi/Patna: Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended COVID-induced lockdown or curfew though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7.

Almost all states and Union Territories have extended the curbs which they first started imposing in mid-April as the second COVID wave hit the country .

"In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 08. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities," Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

As per the revised guidelines, which would come into effect from June 2, shops dealing in essential items like grocery, vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, will be allowed to do business from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Similar relaxations have also been announced by other states.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, clubs and swimming pools will, however, remain closed.

Restrictions also remain on the number of people who could attend weddings and funerals.

The Chhattisgarh government said that the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on Monday, will continue with some relaxation in restrictions in those districts where the COVID-19 case positivity rate is less than five percent.

The Rajasthan government also issued guidelines on Monday to start the "unlock" process by easing certain restrictions from June 2.

According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the COVID curfew has been extended in the state till June 8.

The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 AM on Tuesday morning.

The Lakshadweep administration announced the extension of the complete shutdown for seven more days, beginning May 31.

The complete shutdown was first announced on May 24 for a week.

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to extend the COVID curfew till June 10, with the same set of restrictions.

The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the relaxations announced in the coronavirus curfew to six more districts from June 1, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

The relaxations will apply to a total of 61 districts from Tuesday, while 14 districts with an active COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been kept outside the purview of the order for the time being.

The 14 districts where there would be no relaxation in curbs are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur, the spokesperson said.