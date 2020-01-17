Bhim Army chief moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azaad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, Friday moved the court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while granting him bail in the case. The court on Wednesday had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.
Earlier on Friday, hours after being released from Tihar Jail and before his deadline to leave Delhi expired, Azaad visited the historic Jama Masjid along with others protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and read out the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. "I am following the law and not violating any bail condition," he told reporters before he entered the mosque.
(Image from outlook.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP releases first list of 57 candidates17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, 6 am17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at...17 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Gandhiji is beyond formal recognition: SC dismisses plea...17 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Punjab Assembly, 2nd after Kerala, passes resolution...17 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT