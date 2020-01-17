Bhim Army chief moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azaad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, Friday moved the court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while granting him bail in the case. The court on Wednesday had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.

Earlier on Friday, hours after being released from Tihar Jail and before his deadline to leave Delhi expired, Azaad visited the historic Jama Masjid along with others protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and read out the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. "I am following the law and not violating any bail condition," he told reporters before he entered the mosque.

(Image from outlook.com)