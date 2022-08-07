Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para TT at CWG
Birmingham: Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10 11-2 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.
Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open.
Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.
In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.
Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women's singles class 3-5.
The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.
However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.
Para powerlifter Sudhir had also won a gold medal after scripting a Commonwealth Games record in the men's heavyweight.
In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM Baghel urges Centre to increase Chhattisgarh's share in central...7 Aug 2022 8:57 AM GMT
UP Police constable among 5 held for blackmailing man after making his...7 Aug 2022 8:57 AM GMT
SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus...7 Aug 2022 8:33 AM GMT
Gunmen kill 4 in attack targeting lawmaker in NW Pakistan7 Aug 2022 8:31 AM GMT
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 'tiranga' bicycle rally7 Aug 2022 8:29 AM GMT