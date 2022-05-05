Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod for Covaxin booster trial among kids aged 2 to 18

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a phase 2/3 study of its Covid vaccine Covaxin as a booster dose among those aged two to 18 years, sources said.



Presently, precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is administered to all those aged above 18 who have completed nine months after the second dose. "The Hyderabad-based firm had on April 29 submitted an application to DCGI seeking permission to conduct phase 2/3 trial to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin as a booster dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years," a source in the know of the developments added.

The study is likely to be conducted at six sites, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna.

India reported 3,205 new Coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,509 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 31 fatalities — 29 of them from Kerala alone — were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,920.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's Covid recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload, which now stands at 19,509.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.