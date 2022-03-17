Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday in a ceremony held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of martyr Bhagat Singh.



Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony.

The event was attended by the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, along with all its Punjab MLAs.

AAP swept the Punjab Assembly elections by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, marking the biggest victory in the state to date.

Mann received a rousing welcome by employees standing around and in balconies. He also waved at them.

He took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the Civil Secretariat, according to an official release here.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Director General of Police V K Bhawra, along with senior IAS officers, welcomed Mann by presenting him bouquets.

After taking the charge of his office, Mann in a short but clear message to the officers and employees said people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government will work for pro-people policies.

Mann also assured that the officers and employees will work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of people, the release said. At the oath-taking ceremony, Mann said people will visit Punjab just like they visit Delhi to see its schools and mohalla clinics.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old new CM said previously oath-taking ceremonies were held in Raj Bhawan, but now he had chosen this place because people should remember Bhagat Singh not once or twice a year, but every day.

Mann said his government will address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight which are plaguing the state.

"The work will start from today," he said.

He said the condition of schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi.

A number of singers and artists, including Gurdas Mann, Karamjit Anmol, singer-turned-politician and Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, and Amar Noorie, were also present.

Besides 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Bole So Nihal', Mann said 'Inquilab Zindabad' at least thrice during the ceremony in Bhagat Singh's village. He said he chose the village to remind people of the sacrifice of the leader for the nation. Mann also appreciated Arvind Kejriwal for bringing the party this far after a long struggle.