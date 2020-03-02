Bengal not Delhi, won't tolerate 'goli maaro…' slogans: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday strongly condemned the "Goli maaro…(shoot the traitors)" slogans that were reportedly raised by a section of BJP workers on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Shahid Minar ground in Kolkata.
"I condemn those who raised the 'goli maaro…' slogan on the Kolkata streets. This is not Delhi and we will not tolerate this. Law will take its own course," Banerjee said.
The Trinamool Congress supremo also termed last week's violence in northeast Delhi as "genocide" and said she was deeply pained by the death of several people. So far, 46 people have died in the violence that broke out last Sunday in northeast Delhi areas of Jafrabad, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.
Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to implement the 'Gujarat model of riots' across the country.
(Inputs from The Indian Express)
