Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Schools, Colleges To Stay Shut

Kolkata: Bengal will remain under lockdown till 31 July, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today, as coronavirus cases in the state took another big jump. There will be no schools or colleges or train or metro services, the Chief Minister said after an all-party meeting on coronavirus this evening.

Bengal recorded 370 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, which took the total to 14,728. Of these, the number of active cases is 4,930.

Besides, 11 deaths were recorded which brought the total to 580.

Earlier this month, Ms Banerjee had extended the lockdown with certain relaxations till June 30. Currently the lockdown is operative only in the affected areas of the state.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)