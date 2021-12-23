Bengal committed towards employment generation: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government is committed towards generating job opportunities and added that the Information Technology (IT) sector in Bengal has touched a new high with a threefold increase in employment only in TCS.



Banerjee maintained that TCS has given employment to 50,000 professionals in Kolkata, which was only 15,000 in 2011.

"GoWB is committed towards generating employment! Happy to share that the IT sector in Bengal has touched a new high. TCS has given employment to 50,000 professionals in Kolkata! Back in 2011, the number was only 15,000 and now, it has increased by 3 times. Best wishes to all!," Banerjee tweeted.

This comes when the Chief Minister has already announced her efforts to make Bengal the number one in industries and a set of initiatives, including the introduction of new policies, have been taken to attract investment to the state. The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is also going to be held on April 20 and 21, 2022 where the state government is going to highlight the initiatives taken to support the IT and ITeS sector.

It was in August 2018 when the Chief Minister had launched the project to set up Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in Action Area II in New Town to attract investments in the IT sector and to build a world-class ecosystem for cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

TCS took 20 acres of land at the tech hub to set up their units. Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department Amit Mitra had earlier stated that there would be the generation of another 15,000 employment opportunities as TCS took another 20 acres of land from the state government.