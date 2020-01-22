Being dismissive of dissent not sign of strength for govt: Kishor on Amit Shah's CAA remark
In a sharp retort to Home Minister Amit Shah's brazen remark that the Centre would not withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act under any circumstances, JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor Wednesday said being dismissive of citizens' dissent was not a sign of a government's strength.
"Being dismissive of citizens' dissent couldn't be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don't care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don't you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation," Kishor tweeted.(Inputs from The Indian Express)
