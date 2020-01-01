B'desh suspends mobile services along borders
Dhaka: Citing "security" reasons, the Bangladesh government has shut down mobile telephone networks along the country's borders with India, hitting around 10 million subscribers.
The government's directive to the telecommunication operators came days after India's Parliament passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), causing much concern in Dhaka that it could lead to an influx of migrants from India. The operators suspended the networks on Monday within a one kilometre band of the country's borders with India, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
The BTRC, in its order to telecommunications service providers- Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink- on Sunday, said network coverage in the border areas should be suspended until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances", it said.
(Image from vishvatimes.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kerala okays resolution to scrap CAA States have no power:...31 Dec 2019 6:34 PM GMT
Kashmir: SMS for all, Internet at govt hospitals from31 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Rail journey now costlier31 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
General Mukund Naravane takes charge as India's 28th Army...31 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
B'desh suspends mobile services along borders31 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT