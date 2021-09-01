BCCI announces release of tender for two new IPL teams to be added in 2022 edition

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to invite bids to own and operate one of the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, proposed to be introduced from 2022. The tender document is ready and waiting to be made available to potential bidders anytime within the next 24 hours.



"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process," the BCCI said in a statement.

The deadline for the purchase of the tender document is October 5.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams' rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The ITT will be available for purchase till October 5, 2021," the BCCI said.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid," said the BCCI further.

"BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason."

The two new teams would likely be from Lucknow and Pune. Among the rumoured groups planning to purchase a franchise happen to be Adani Group and RPG Sanjeev Goenka Group among others.

