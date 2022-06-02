Bank employee shot dead in Kulgam
Srinagar: A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The employee of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises, the officials said.
He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
