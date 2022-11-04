Avoid blame game, we take responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday listed measures that the government was taking to mitigate the air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Air pollution is an all-India crisis, with many parts of North India recording severe air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today as air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category for the second consecutive day.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said: "Pollution is rising across the states. It is not the issue of Delhi or Punjab alone… all should work together to mitigate the crisis."

He added, "Please don't blame Punjab's farmers for this. If they stop farming, how will they eat and provide for their families? It has been only six months since the AAP government has come to power in Punjab. We will take responsibility and ensure that measures are put in place to mitigate the crisis."

(Inputs from agencies)



