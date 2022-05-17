ATF price hiked by 5.3%, 10th increase this year

New Delhi: Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 5.3 per cent — the tenth straight increase this year — to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices.



The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) — the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly — was hiked by Rs 6,188.25 per kilolitre, or 5.29 per cent, to Rs 1,23,039.71 per kl (Rs 123 per litre) in the national Capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the 10th straight increase in jet fuel prices this year.

Meanwhile, the price of CNG in the national Capital has been hiked by Rs 2 per kg, the 12th increase in rates in just over two months.

CNG in the National Capital Territory of Delhi now costs Rs 73.61 per kg, up from Rs 71.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) — the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national Capital and adjoining cities. This is the 12th increase in price since March 7.

In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 17.6 per kg during this period. This includes a Rs 7.50 per kg hike in the month of April alone.

In the last one year, prices have increased by Rs 30.21 per kg or 60 per cent, according to data compiled by a national news agency.

However, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at Rs 45.86 per scm.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 41st straight day after rising by a record Rs 10 per litre each.