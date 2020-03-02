ATF price cut by steep 10%

New Delhi: Jet fuel (ATF) prices were on Monday slashed by a steep 10 per cent, the second straight reduction in rates in as many months, as international oil prices slumped on fears of the spread of Coronavirus.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was cut by Rs 6,590.62 per kilolitre (kl), or 10.3 per cent, to Rs 56,859.01 per kl in Delhi.

This is the second straight cut in ATF rates. Prices

were cut by Rs 874.13 per kilolitre (kl), with effect from February 1.

