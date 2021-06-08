At least 27 dead in separate lightning strikes in S Bengal

Kolkata: At least 27 people died in South Bengal in separate incidents on Monday after they were struck by lightning. Out of these, around nine died in Murshidabad, 11 in Hooghly, two each in West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Bankura while one from Nadia.



The Centre has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in its Twitter handle announced that the Centre has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of the dead.

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's newly-appointed national general secretary, may visit the family members of those killed in lightning in various districts in the last few days on Wednesday and Thursday, sources said.

"Lightning strikes primarily because of a quick change in the temperature. Water vapour enters into the atmosphere in the evening hours and air maintains an up and down movement due to the difference in the temperature and this triggers electrical sparks and thereby causes frequent lightning," said Sujit Kar, an expert in the field.

Thundershowers accompanied by lightning hit several South Bengal districts on Monday afternoon. Some districts, including the city, received moderate rainfall and people experienced a strong wind. The wind speed was around 59 kmph, sources in the weather office said. The Regional Meteorological Centre said that the monsoon will cover the entire state in the next couple of days.

At Mirzapur Naoda area of Murshidabad several people were working in the field in the afternoon when nine were struck by lightning. Five people died on the spot while two others were declared dead after being taken to a health centre. In Hooghly's Khanakul, a couple, who were reportedly working on the field, also died due to a lightning strike. On June 5, at least six persons died due to lightning in South Bengal while around 20 reportedly died in Hooghly in the past one week.

The city witnessed pre-monsoon showers on Monday. The monsoon had entered North Bengal on Sunday bringing heavy showers in various parts. The city and other South Bengal districts will receive thundershowers in the next 48 hours especially in the afternoon and evening.

The city sky became overcast in the afternoon. Districts like Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Nadia received thundershowers. However, it did not last for too long.

"Monsoon has completely covered the five districts of North Bengal — Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong and Alipurduar. These districts will receive heavy rainfall. South Bengal districts will witness rain with thunderstorms in the evening hours. The monsoon will cover the entire state in the next couple of days. Various South Bengal districts received pre-monsoon rain on Monday. The sky in Kolkata may be partially cloudy on Tuesday. The city may witness a maximum temperature of around 36-38 degree Celsius in the next couple of days," said a weather official.