At least 10 evacuees from Afghanistan test Covid +ve

New Delhi: At least 10 evacuees from Afghanistan tested COVID-19 positive after their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International airport here on Tuesday, according to people coordinating evacuation efforts with the Indian government.



An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official said 81 people, who arrived from Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday, have been sent to the ITBP's quarantine facility at Chhawla in south-west Delhi.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, people arriving from Afghanistan have to undergo a mandatory minimum 14-day institutional quarantine at the ITBP facility.

Any person testing positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to dedicated Covid Care Centre or Covid hospital of NCT of Delhi, the memorandum read. Kanv Bhalla, an entrepreneur coordinating rehabilitation efforts on behalf of New York-based philanthropist Mandeep Singh Sobti, said, all 78 people, who arrived from Kabul via Dushanbe, underwent Covid-testing at the IGI airport. Of them, around 10 have tested positive.

Sobti and Paramjeet Singh Anand through their Sobti Foundation have been making efforts to rehabilitate these distressed Afghans in coordination with the government of India, Bhalla said.

Some people have tested positive for the infection. However, there is no clarity on their count, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, an organisation coordinating evacuation efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Sources at the LNJP Hospital said two Indian nationals, who were among the people brought to India from Afghanistan, have been admitted to its Covid ward after testing positive.

"These two patients are male and their condition is stable. They were brought to the LNJP Hospital yesterday," an official source told PTI.

Earlier in the day, 78 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, flew into Delhi from Kabul via Dushanbe on an Air India flight along with three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib.