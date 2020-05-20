At 68.83%, Tripura claims highest Covid-19 recovery rate in country

The Biplab Deb-led Tripura government claimed Wednesday it has the highest recovery rate of coronavirus in the country as 116 out of the 173 Covid-19 patients in the state have already been discharged from isolation. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat here, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said while the national average for recovery rate is currently 39 per cent, Tripura stands at 68.83 per cent.

Four new positive cases were identified in Tripura on Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 173.

"India's national average for Covid-19 recovery rate is 39 per cent. In Tripura, we stand at 68.63 percent. As of now, our state stands highest in the country for recovery of Covid-19 patients," he said. Nath informed that even with 173 positive cases, Covid-19 positivity rate is 0.33 per cent with a testing apparatus that is diagnosing 3,773 per million people in the state.

Tripura's first coronavirus case was a woman who had visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati in March. Soon after, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan tested positive. However, both of them recovered and were released in April.

Subsequently, a major outbreak was reported from three Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters deployed along the Indo-Bangla border in Dhalai district. BSF personnel account for over 160 of the total 173 Covid-19 cases identified in Tripura so far.

While two of them have recovered, others among the 116 discharged patients completed 10 days of observation at the isolation unit in Govind Ballabh Panth Hospital in Agartala. They did show any Covid-19 symptoms.



As per the Centre's revised Covid-19 regulations, if a patient doesn't show any symptoms after 10 days under observation, he/she can be discharged. However, patients are kept under quarantine for the next 14 days to monitor any chances of relapse.

No community transmission, including in the 'Red Zone' Dhalai district, has been detected in the state.



Tripura's testing figures, as per the government data, are among the highest in Northeast India and one of the highest in the country. Referring to the other Northeast states, the minister informed that 1,105 samples were being tested per million in Assam, less than 500 in Nagaland, 1,637 in Sikkim, 2,435 in Arunachal Pradesh, 237 in Mizoram, 550 in Manipur and 898 in Meghalaya.

Over a lakh people have been tested positive with the virus across India, out of which 39,173 have recovered. Among the other states with high recovery figures are Andhra Pradesh with 63.82 per cent, 47.25 per cent in Jammu & Kashmir, 44.06 per cent in Delhi and 37.47 percent in Tamil Nadu.

(Input and image from theindianexpress.com)