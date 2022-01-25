At 4,546 infections, new cases dip for 6 days in a row

Kolkata: The daily Covid infection curve in Bengal has been on the decline for the sixth consecutive day with 4,546 new cases being reported on Monday. The state had registered 6,980 fresh cases on Sunday and 9,191 cases on Saturday. Single-day Covid infections remained at 9,154 on Friday.



The total number of infected cases reached 19,69,791 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 18,54,881 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 8.84 percent on Monday from 9.53 percent on Sunday. The figure stood at 11.13 percent on Saturday. The number of fatalities on Monday jumped to 37 from what stood at 36 on Sunday. The figure stood at 37 on Saturday.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,41,061. Out of this, around 4,11,532 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 5,479 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,96,708 out of which around 3,75,074 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Howrah has seen 172 new infections on Monday, Hooghly 280, Birbhum 300, Nadia 250.

The occupancy of Covid beds jumped to 5.66 percent on Monday from 5.56 percent on Sunday.

The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.03 percent. The state registered the discharge rate at 94.17 percent on Monday. Around 51,421 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. It has so far carried out 2,28,31,145 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen Test Ratio remained at 38:62 on Monday. Meanwhile, Bengal on Monday administered 56,312 booster or precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine on health profes-sionals, frontline workers and senior citizens. As many as 39,887 doses have been administered to youths in the age group of 15-18 years on Monday. Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.87 crore doses so far since the immunisation drive began out of which around 7,16,842 shots were administered on Monday. Around 4,91,58,685 people in the state have received dou-ble doses so far while around 6,89,84,918 have got their first jabs.

The number of micro-containment zones in North 24-Parganas is still on the higher side while Kolkata has been seeing a dip in the containment zones in the past couple of days.

According to state government figures, North 24-Parganas has 145 micro-containment zones. Most of the containment zones are in Panihati, Barrackpore, Barasat. The number of containment zones dropped in Bidhannagar, South Dum Dum, Bara-nagar, North Dum Dum and Habra.