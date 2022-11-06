BJP wins three key seats in UP, Haryana, Bihar; RJD takes Mokama

New Delhi: BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has emerged victorious in the Adampur Assembly byelection with a significant margin of 16,606 votes. In Gola Gokrannath, BJP candidate Aman Giri won by defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate by over 34,000 votes, news agency PTI reported.

BJP retained Gopalganj constituency in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the Mokama Assembly seat of Bihar.

Details awaited